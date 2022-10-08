‘Distinguished alumni awards’ function to be held on Oct 10 at NITW

Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

(File Photo) The National Institute of Technology Warangal, in association with its Alumni Association will honour 21 senior engineers and teachers from the alumni.

Warangal: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, in association with its Alumni Association will honour 21 senior engineers and teachers from the alumni with ‘Distinguished Alumni Awards’ on October 10.

Dr M Rama Manohara Babu, Distinguished Scientist and Director, DRDO advanced Systems Lab, Hyderabad, will be the chief guest for the function. Prof NV Ramana Rao, Director, NIT, Warangal, will preside over the function, Prof N Subrahmanyam, Dean IR&AA and Sri Alapati Prasad, President, NITW Alumni Association will grace the occasion.

The institute instituted the awards to recognise achievements and excellence of its alumni in domains of technical profession, civil and public service including service to society and service or contributions to NITW. The awards are being given in three categories each for ‘Senior Alumni’ (above 40 years) and ‘Young Alumni’ (below 40 years). Since 2021, an Alumnus Lifetime Excellence Award has also been added to the list of six Alumni awards.

Nominations were invited from prospective proposers among alumni, faculty or students of NIT W to nominate known Alumni who have achieved notable excellence and have significant contributions in their domains of work. The selection of awardees was done by the Board of Governors (BoG) constituted selection committee composed of academic experts, industry experts and representatives of alumni association. The awards are generally presented on October 10 every year on the occasion of the institute’s foundation day. This year, the awards are being presented for 2021 and 2022.