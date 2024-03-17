District administration is prepared for LS polls: Nizamabad Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 05:58 PM

File photo of Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu.

Nizamabad: District Election Officer and Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said all necessary measures had been taken to conduct the ensuing Parliamentary elections in a peaceful and transparent environment in the district.

The district collector said out of the seven assembly constituencies of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat, five fall under the Nizamabad district and two under the Jagtial district. Stating that assemblies, meetings and election campaign programmes should be held only after taking prior permission, he said Model Code of Conduct(MCC) observers, Surveillance Teams, Flying Squad Teams, Video Surveillance Teams, MCMC Committee and other committees had been formed and nodal officers had been appointed to deal with the complaints about violations of the MCC.

Cases would be registered against those who violate the MCC under relevant sections of the laws, he said, adding that people could complain directly to the 1950 toll free number about violation of the MCC. The C-Whistle App had been made available by the Election Commission through which live photos and videos of MCC violations could be brought to EC’s notice, he said.

The collector informed that an intelligence committee had been set up at the district level to monitor the implementation of the election rules.