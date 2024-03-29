District Grievance Committee releases Rs. 20.74 lakh

Published Date - 29 March 2024

Hyderabad: The District Grievance Committee which was constituted under the poll code to release seized cash after verifying documentation, has returned Rs. 20.74 lakh to nine persons. So far in the Hyderabad district, enforcement authorities seized Rs. 80.03 lakh from 11 people who were carrying cash exceeding Rs. 50,000 without relevant proof.

Of the 11 cases, 10 were from Hyderabad Parliament Constituency where Rs.77.03 lakh was seized. Two of them where the seized amount was more than Rs.10 lakh were referred to the Income Tax Department. Under the Secunderabad Parliament Constituency, Rs. 3 lakh was seized in one case which was released after the citizen submitted evidence.

Immediate releases are also being facilitated in cases where the cash seized belongs to tourists. For assistance, one can contact the committee Chairman at 9618888110, and Convener at 9177872240.

On the whole, Rs. 2.86 crore in cash, valuable items worth Rs. 51.76 lakh, and 1517.47 liters of liquor have been seized since the election code came into effect. Rs. 6 lakh of that cash was captured on Thursday.