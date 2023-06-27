District police should be prepared to ensure smooth conduct of elections: Khammam CP

There should be complete clarity among the officials on administrative arrangements regarding elections, code of conduct of the elections and about the deployment of personnel at field level, said Khammam CP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

CP Vishnu S Warrier handed over rewards to police personnel in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: In view of upcoming Assembly elections, the district police should be prepared to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections, said Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier. There should be complete clarity among the officials on the administrative arrangements regarding the elections, the code of conduct of the elections and about the deployment of personnel at the field level, he suggested.

Speaking at a crime review meeting here on Tuesday, Warrier wanted the officials to have a clear idea regarding identification of sensitive and problematic polling stations. Officials have to be aware of old crimes related to elections. The CP stressed on the need of regular inspections along with visible policing for crime control. ACPs should visit the check posts established on the district borders frequently to control illegal transportation of banned substances.

Efforts should be made to reduce road accidents occurring on black spots on national, state and rural roads in the district. In order to save the lives of people injured in road accidents, the owners of petrol stations, hotels, shops and dhabas along the roads have to be educated on first aid, CPR and to give information to emergency and medical services, he noted.

Tight security arrangements have to be made for the group-4 examinations to be held in 163 centres in the district, Warrier said. The CP handed over rewards to the police personnel who showed best performance in functional verticals. Trainee ASP Avinash Kumar, additional DCPs Subhash Chandra Bose and Kumara Swamy, ACPs Prasanna Kumar, Ganesh, Baswa Reddy, Rahman, Ramanujam, Venkata Swamy and Venkateswarlu participated in the meeting.