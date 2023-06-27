Genome editing, a game-changer for treating genetic disorders: Expert

Noted scientist in the field of genome editing emphasized the vast potential of genome editing in correcting and treating genetic disorders prevalent in India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

A special souvenir on "Plant Biotechnology and Genome Editing" conference was unveiled at Intl conference at KU on Tuesday.

Hanamkonda: Noted scientist in the field of genome editing, Prof Srinivasan Chandrasegaran from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, emphasized the vast potential of genome editing in correcting and treating genetic disorders prevalent in India, such as Sickle Cell Anemia.

Speaking at the inauguration of the three-day international conference on “Plant Biotechnology and Genome Editing” held at KU Senate Hall, he explained the significant benefits that genome editing techniques can offer.

During his keynote address on the “Genome Editing Revolution in Life Sciences,” Prof Chandrasegaran addressed concerns about potential losses associated with genome editing, refuting them by pointing out that several European countries have already implemented these methods successfully without any adverse effects.

He further elaborated on the remarkable possibilities offered by genome editing, explaining how it could enhance the nutritional value of vegetables like tomatoes and improve overall crop productivity.

He even suggested that genome editing could potentially facilitate the delivery of vaccines through plant-based sources, revolutionizing the way we approach disease prevention.

In his address, KU VC Prof T Ramesh, who was the chief guest, shed light on the immense potential of genome editing in enhancing agricultural production and improving nutritional value.

However, he also stressed the importance of exercising caution in implementing genetic modification to ensure the well-being and development of society.

To commemorate the occasion, a special souvenir titled “Plant Biotechnology and Genome Editing” was unveiled, adding to the significance of the event. Distinguished professors from Murdoch University, such as Professor MGK Jones, and Aberystwyth University, including Professor Louise Moore, were among the notable participants who enriched the conference with their expertise.

The event provided a platform for 40 researchers to present their posters, while renowned figures such as Prof RM Sudaram, Director of Rice Research Institute, Malaysia, Prof Tyagi, Prof Daniel Philip, Prof EV Siona, Prof Hitendra Kumar Patel, and Dr Rahul Kumar delivered insightful lectures on various topics.