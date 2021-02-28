Divine box of Durajpally jatara plays key role for the Yadavas

Once in every two years, the divine box would be brought to Sri Lingamathula Swamy temple from the residence of the Baikan priests from Yadav community residing in Cheekataipalem.

Suryapet: The divine box – ‘Deverapette’, where the idols of Lord Lingamanthula Swamy, Goddess Chowdamma and several other deities are stored, is not only an important component for the biennial Durajpally jatara, but also has an important role in nearly six other jatara in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

The divine box which had started its journey in Cheekataipalem village of Thorrur mandal in Mahabubabad district about 14 days ago, will arrive at Sri Lingamathula Swamy temple on the Peddagattu hillock at Durajpally on Sunday night to kickstart the jatara celebrations. It will return to its permanent abode only after five months after visiting at least six other temples and playing its role in the local jataras.

The famous Durajpally jatara would commence with the shifting of the divine box again to Sri Lingamanthula Swamy temple at Durajpally from Kesaram on the fixed muhurtham. Though there are presiding deities at the temple, the divine box would become a central point to all rituals performed by the Yadav priests of the temple during the four-day jatara. After completion of Durajpally jatara, the divine box would be shifted back to Kesaram village. Later, the divine box would be shifted to nearly six other temples for attending jataras in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Speaking to Telangana Today, one of Durajpally temple priest Menthaboina Guravaiah said that the divine box would consist of idols of Lingamanthula Swamy, Chowdamma, Akumanchamma, Ganga, Pothuraju, Yelamanchamma, Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswathi and others. “Bringing the divine box for the conduct of Durajpally jatara from the residence of the Baikan priest families from Cheekataipalem was a centuries-old tradition. On conclusion of four-day Durajpally jatara, the ‘Deverapette’ will be kept at the special room at Kesaram for 18 days and would be taken to other temples in erstwhile Nalgonda districts for the conduct of jataras. In erstwhile Nalgonda district, the divine box would be present at Chowdamma jatara at Athmakur(S), Tekumatla and Penphad, Potharaju jatara at Thallakamphad, Ganga Devamma jatara at Singireddypalem and Uppalaphad among others,” he said. It would take more than five months for the divine box to returning back its permanent abode at Cheekataipalem.

Further, the priest said that Devarapette, which was brought to Kesaram about 14 days ago for Durajpally jatara, would be shifted to Lingamanthula Swamy temple during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday amid rituals. A procession will be taken out from Kesaram after mid-night of Sunday. The families from Kesaram having Golla as surname, whose spotted the idol of Lingamanthua Swamy on Peddagattu and families having Munnasu as surname from Gumpula Tirumalgiri would also get preference and play key role in performing poojas at the temple during jatara.

