Diwali: Air, noise pollution go up in Hyderabad

The average PM2.5 (micrograms per meter cube) levels recorded during normal (before Diwali) days is 35 and after the festival, the PM 2.5 level increased to 119 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:42 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPSCB), which regularly monitors Ambient Air Quality (AAQ) in Hyderabad on Monday, reported increase in the Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 and 10, which are major lung pollutants.

The average PM2.5 (micrograms per meter cube) levels recorded during normal (before Diwali) days is 35 and after the festival, the PM 2.5 level increased to 119. Similarly, the PM 10 levels have increased from the normal of 85 (before Diwali) to 188 post the festival.

“The concentrations have increased with respect to PM 2.5 and PM10 when compared to normal days,” TSPCB in its pollution monitoring bulletin said.

The PM 2.5 and PM 10 is defined as the Particulate Matter of size less than 2.5 microns and 10 microns respectively. Exposure to PM 10 and PM 2.5 is associated with worsening of respiratory diseases including Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD), which triggers hospitalisation and emergency department visits.

“TSPCB is regularly monitoring the AAQ with respect to the particulate matter, gases and noise levels. The special purpose (Diwali) AAQ monitoring is in compliance to the CPCB directions is being carried out from November 5 till date and will be continued up to November 19,” senior TSPCB officials said.

The monitoring system of TS PCB has also indicated a significant rise in the Sulphurdioxide (SO2) and oxides of Nitrogen, when compared to normal and during Diwali celebrations.

The Sulphurdioxide (SO2) in (micro grams per meter cube) during normal days was 6.2, which has eventually increased to 12 post-Diwali festival. Similarly, the oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) during normal days were 23.4, which has increased to 30.6 after the festival. Commenting on So2 and No2 levels, the PCB said “Concentrations increased moderately when compared to normal day and meeting the standards”.

Noise levels

In addition to air quality, the PCB also monitors the noise quality in residential and industrial areas before and during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad. Not surprisingly, the pollution regulator body has reported a rise in the noise levels in residential areas (during Diwali) and decrease in the noise levels in industrial and commercial regions.