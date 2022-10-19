#DiwaliKiSafai trends on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:32 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: It is that time of the year when every nook and corner of a desi household is dusted, mopped, and decorated. Ahead of the festival of lights that is to be celebrated on October 24, #DiwaliKiSafai trends on Twitter.

Netizens are sharing stories about cleaning their homes, mothers getting worked up, and relatable memes. Some also shared hilarious videos of people cleaning.

One user who apparently has benched his date plans tweeted a picture that shows a variety of broomsticks and mops. “She: Hey, want to hang out after work? Me: Sorry, I’m busy,” he captioned it.

She: Hey, want to hang out after work?

Me: Sorry, I’m busy #DiwaliKiSafai pic.twitter.com/PFi3CNZ0mz — Santosh Patil (@santoshpatil221) October 19, 2022

An old video of a man washing a TV with water pipe is going viral again. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “I took his cleaning services and now we are able to spend more family time. And we save a lot on electricity too.”

I took his cleaning services and now we are able to spend more family time. And we save a lot on electricity too. Thanks MajGen for the recommendation.#PunIntended#diwalikisafai#DiwaliWaliSafai #DiwaliCelebration #diwalioffer https://t.co/hSuckpDPuZ — प्रशांत (@fununintended) October 18, 2022

There are a bunch of tweets about spiders. As most households tend to have spider webs that get cleaned during Diwali, funny memes about spiders’ reactions to the Diwali safai are being circulated.

*diwali ki safai exists* Spider and other insects: pic.twitter.com/0qdhSBNJ5u — S (@shut_up_sahil) October 16, 2022

Additionally, the internet is rife with memes about having to untangle the serial lights, buying and circulating sweet boxes, and mothers’ taunting kids to clean their rooms.

When you are told to clean the room 3 seconds after you wake up. #DiwaliKiSafai pic.twitter.com/eCrwFOJxSX — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 16, 2022

When you throw lizard out during diwali ki safai and then see that lizard again in your room pic.twitter.com/BAt65yoqBb — Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) October 16, 2022

*#DiwaliKiSafai exists in every Indian home*

Every Mom to her Son: pic.twitter.com/9z9saZEC8L — Shubham Kumar  (@TheShubhamKr_) October 18, 2022