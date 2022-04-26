DK Aruna lashes out at Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:16 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

File Photo

Gadwal: BJP National vice president DK Aruna said internecine squabbles among the among Congress leaders and workers were rampant in the past and also even now, thereby people lost confidence in the Congress party both at the Centre and in the State.

But the TPCC president Revanth Reddy seemed to have confidence in the Congress party, but unfortunately there was no future for Congress party, as people had even stopped discussing the party prospects in the State, the BJP leader said while addressing media persons here on Tuesday.

Launching a diatribe against the TPCC president, Aruna maintained that there was dearth of leadership for the Congress party in New Delhi and and also in Telangana. The party had lost Huzurabad by-poll miserably under the leadership of Revanth Reddy. Lashing out at Revanth Reddy for his reported remarks that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay was dancing to the tunes of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, she asked him not to stoop to silly politics.

She dared the TPCC president to prove his allegations made against BJP State president. “Even Congress leaders call Revanth Reddy as a blackmailer and leader of land mafia. How can he make false accusations against the Bandi Sanjay?” questioned DK Aruna.

The former Minister claimed that people were looking at BJP as an alternative to TRS in the State and would elect the saffron party to power in the next elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .