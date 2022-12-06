Do not allow minors to drive vehicles, Mancherial Traffic ACP tells Parents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Motivational speaker Sampath addresses students during an awareness programme held in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Assistant Commissioner Police (Traffic) Balaraju asked people not to allow their minor children to drive vehicles. This was leading to many accidents and a majority of the accidents were being caused by youngsters in the district. He was speaking at a traffic rule awareness programme for students on Tuesday. He said road accidents could be prevented if motorists followed the traffic rules. He told the students not to drive two-wheelers while talking over the phone and without wearing helmets.

The ACP maintained that a majority of fatal cases involved youngsters. He observed that one could reach his destination if he or she follows traffic norms. He asked the motorists not to take wrong routes to reduce the cost of fuel and travelling time. He said that special drives were being held to create awareness and to check drunk and drive menace.

Prominent motivational speaker Neelam Sampath, Motor Vehicle Inspector G Vivekananda Reddy, Mancherial traffic inspector Naresh Kumar and Government Degree College Principal Chakrapani and many others were present.