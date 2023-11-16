Do not hand over Telangana to thieves, says Kavitha

Jagtial: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday appealed to the people not to hand over Telangana to thieves. Stating that the Telangana achieved after a long struggle would be destroyed by other political parties, she asked the public to re-elect the BRS to continue all the development and welfare schemes.

Participating in roadshows in different villages in Korutla constituency on Thursday, Kavitha said it would be the people’s victory if the BRS was voted to power. It was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who developed the State on all fronts during the last 10 years, she said, expressing confidence that Chandrashekhar Rao would record a hat-trick by getting re-elected as the Chief Minister for a third consecutive term.

Talking about Korutla constituency, Kavitha appealed to the people to elect BRS aspirant Dr Sanjay Kumar with a thumping majority.

Interacting with the media at Bandalingapur of Metpalli mandal, she said both Congress and BJP candidates would lose the poll in Korutla. When asked about her challenge to defeat Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind wherever he contested, she said people would come to know it when the results were declared on December 3. Arvind is contesting on a BJP ticket from Korutla segment.

Earlier, Kavitha along with Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha, and local MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao performed pujas in Gandi Hanuman temple in Bandalingapur.