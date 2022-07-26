Doctors’ absence at Nalgonda GGH irks Harish Rao

Nalgonda: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday expressed his displeasure over unauthorized absence of the doctors and also lapses in extending health care services to the patients in Government General Hospital (GGH) of Nalgonda.

Harish Rao has went on a surprise visit to GGH and examined the medical college building. He has also held a meeting with the Head of the Departments of the medical college. He has examined the attendance register of the doctors and checked the presence of the doctors in the hospitals.

He said that it has come to his notice that some of the doctors on unauthorized leave and some of the doctors left the hospitals at 2 pm. The doctors must be available in the hospital from 9 am to 4 pm. He also instructed the officials to start OP services in evening time also. He expressed strong displeasure over the functioning of the hospital. The doctors should not refer the unnecessary cases to the hospitals.

He underlined the need to ensure better health care services to the people in government hospitals by overcoming the lapses. The state government has developed infrastructure in the government hospitals to extend quality health care services to the people.

Reminding that nearly 20 doctors were working in some departments including general medicine, gynecology and orthopedic departments, he expressed displeasure over just 500 deliveries being performed in the hospital per month. Knee replacement and hip joint replacement surgeries were also not performed in orthopedic department. They should be started in the hospital. The poor people should not be forced to go to private hospitals due to lack of facilities in the government hospitals, he added.

He informed that special arrangements have made in the government hospitals in view of increase of dengue and malaria cases in the state. The patients should not panic when platelets come down as the treatment was available in the government hospital. Private hospitals would collect heavy fees, if they approach them for treatment, he cautioned.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Harish Rao said that the students of medical college brought to his notice that medical college and hostels should be located in the same campus. He has instructed the district Collector Rahul Sharma to start the works of medical college building on Wednesday. Director of Medical Education (DME) Ramesh Reddy would visit Government Medical College of Nalgonda in a week to solve all the issues.