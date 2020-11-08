Doctors help 125 kg Covid patient recover in Hyderabad

Due to multiple health complications and obese condition, the patient was admitted to the hospital close to 50 days, before being sent on continued oxygen support at home, which lasted for about six weeks before he is declared normal.

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Hyderabad: A team of doctors at Medicover Hospitals, Hitec City, helped a 34-year-old man, who was suffering from morbid obesity, to recover from Covid-19 disease. Weighing 125 kg, the man was suffering from dangerously low oxygen saturation of just 52 per cent after testing positive for Covid-19.

With lungs of the person getting affected with coronavirus, his condition was extremely critical when he was admitted to the hospital. “The patient was initially, put on non-invasive ventilation. But with the condition deteriorating rapidly, he was shifted to intensive care unit and put on complete ventilation. Considering the condition, prone ventilation (ventilation in inverted position) had to be done and performing the same to an overweight person was a huge challenge,” Dr Ganshyam M Jagathkar, Director and Senior Critical Care Specialist, Medicover Hospitals, said.

Due to multiple health complications and obese condition, the patient was admitted to the hospital close to 50 days, before being sent on continued oxygen support at home, which lasted for about six weeks before he is declared normal. The hospital director said the patient’s life was saved due to commitment and hard work of the team of intensivists, pulmonologists, ICU nurses, physiotherapy, and nutrition teams.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .