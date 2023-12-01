Woman survives severe ill-health from self medication through internet search

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:01 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Hyderabad: In a cautionary tale, a woman patient who took self-prescribed antibiotics after her father searched the internet for her symptoms and procured without doctor’s advice, was treated for severe kidney infection by doctors at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) Secunderabad.

As a result of wrong medication, the patient, an architect, developed complications including severe kidney infection and formation of stone-like structures called matrix in the kidneys, Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni, Urologist, AINU, Secunderabad, said.

Having struggled with kidney stones, she sought relief at AINU and CT scan revealed several 10-13mm sized stones, with only two being actual stones and the rest transformed into matrix.

About 18 months ago, the patient underwent surgery for kidney stones, but some remained unresolved. Instead of seeking professional advice for recurring symptoms, she relied on her father’s advice and incomplete antibiotic courses. This led to antibiotic resistance and bacterial protein precipitates, causing matrix formation.

Intervention at AINU involved diverting the blocked urine followed by surgical intervention to remove the stones. Post-surgery, the patient disclosed a history of taking antibiotics for UTI symptoms, consistently stopping courses midway. Patients must avoiding self-prescription and completing prescribed antibiotic courses, Dr. Kulkarni stressed.