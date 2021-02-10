Don’t share vaccine certificate: Telangana Police warns beneficiaries

These certificates contain personal data that could be used by cyber fraudsters against the owner, they said.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police have warned people inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine against sharing their provisional certificate generated from the Co-WIN app on social media.

The Co-WIN app was designed by the Centre to ensure a smooth vaccination drive and to see that people get the second dose on time.

The app will generate a QR-based certificate after the first dosage and the final certificate will be issued after the second dosage. Beneficiaries are identified with the help of Aadhaar details as well. The app, as of now, is accessible only to beneficiaries.

