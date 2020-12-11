‘Dorakuna Ituvanti Seva’ movie poster goes viral

The title of the film is obviously inspired by a classic song from Shankarabharanam.

The movie poster of Dorakuna Ituvanti Seva which has just been released has gone viral despite the poster having no actors on it. The title of the film is obviously inspired by a classic song from Shankarabharanam.

However, this poster hasn’t gone viral because of that song. Rather, it has caught the attention of netizens because of its design and the caption ‘Incredible Revenge In This’. The letters D, I, S are seen in a large size. And, in the letter ‘I’, a woman’s shadow is seen holding the index fingers of three men pointing out at her.

Dorakuna Ituvanti Seva is the title of a film directed by Ramachandra Ragipindi and produced by Dev Maheshwaram of Devi Film Factory. The concept poster was released by actor TNR. Speaking about the movie, the producer said, “The shooting is completed.

Our film is currently in the post-production phase. DTS Mixing’s final stage is on. We are planning to release the film in January. The names of the cast will be kept under wraps till the release of the teaser. You will know whether our movie has new actors or known actors only then.”

The director said, “This is a suspenseful crime drama where extra-marital affairs are at the centre of the plot. Recently, a dating app surveyed married people and discovered that seven out of ten married people are showing interest in extra-marital affairs. More number of women are curious about it than men.”

Adding further, he explained, “Extra-marital affairs lead to a large number of crimes, something that was found by another survey. We read about husbands killing their wives and paramours, a wife killing her husband with the help of her paramour, and such stuff. That’s why crimes driven by extra-marital affairs are topmost.

All this is being done for momentary bliss by those in secretive relationships. Our film talks about how such relationships affect those who are not responsible for them. Our film is a non-linear anthology telling three stories.”

