DOST: Last date for registration extended

Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education on Monday extended the last date for registering in the phase-III degree admissions through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2020 till October 9. The web options can be exercised till October 10, while seat allotment order will be issued on October 15. A special phase admission through the DOST has also been announced with registrations from October 15 to 26 and web options can be exercised from October 15 to 27, while seat allotment will be done on October 30.

