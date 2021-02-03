Double-deckers to hit Hyderabad roads soon

TSRTC has been mulling over re-launching the service, invites tenders for their operations

Hyderabad: In what could be quite a popular move, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to bring back double-decker buses on a few routes.

The TSRTC has invited tenders for these operations. Over the last three months, the corporation has been mulling over re-launching double-decker bus services in the city and considering possible routes. This had gained momentum after IT Minister KT Rama Rao quote-tweeted a youngster, going nostalgic on travelling on double-deckers in his school days.

According to RTC officials, suburbs such as Suchitra, Patancheru, Jeedimetla and Mehdipatnam are feasible for operating double-decker buses and these routes are very likely to be considered.

A committee appointed to review the feasibility of operating these buses on the city roads has suggested Secunderabad-Medchal via Suchitra, Secunderabad- Patancheru via Balanagar, CBS-Jeedimetla, Afzal Gunj- Mehdipatnam and Koti-Patancheru as potential routes.

TSRTC has invited tenders from experienced manufacturers of chassis/ buses for procurement of 25 fully built double-decker non-A/C intra city buses, which should be propelled by diesel conforming to BS-VI standards, CMVR and TSMV Rules. The tenders, which will commence on February 4, will be opened on February 25.

TSRTC Chief Mechanical Engineer Raghunath Rao said several routes were being identified for the smooth running of double-decker buses. “We have invited tenders from all reputed manufacturers. Double-decker buses will most probably be introduced this year itself,” he said.

According to him, the double-decker buses would be a height of 4.7 meters while the width would be 8.7 meters. “All the 25 buses are non A/C and will be operated within Greater Hyderabad limits,” Rao added.

A double-decker bus can accommodate over 60 seats compared to 36 seats in a regular bus. In addition, it has larger standing space for people. The double-decker buses were a popular sight in Hyderabad till they were phased out in the late 1990s.

They used to ply on routes including Secunderabad-Mehdipatnam, Nampally-Charminar and Mehdipatnam-Dilsukhnagar. Among all routes, 7Z which was functional from Secunderabad to Zoo Park via Afzalgunj and High Court was quite popular.

In the early 2000s, one double-decker was introduced around the Hussain Sagar via Necklace Road to boost tourism in the vicinity but did not run for long.

Nostalgic Ride

• TSRTC plans to operate 25 double-decker buses in city

• Feasible routes are being considered for smooth operation

• These buses to be at a height of 4.7 meters, 8.7 meters width

• Double-decker buses can accommodate over 60 passengers

Possible routes

• Secunderabad to Medchal

• Secunderabad to Patancheru

• Koti to Patancheru

• CBS to Jedimetla

• Afzalgunj to Mehdipatnam

