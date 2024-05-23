Watch: Woman protests bad roads in Hyderabad by sitting in water-filled pothole at Nagole

Grabbing the eyeballs both on the road and online, she brought attention to an issue that has been bothering scores of motorists for at least over a year.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 May 2024, 05:56 PM

Screengrab of a video showing a woman sitting in a water-filled pothole to protest the bad condition of road at Nagole in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Fed up with the substandard state of the road along the Nagole and Uppal stretch in the city, a woman on Thursday expressed her frustration by sitting in a water-filled pothole. Registering her protest against the civic authorities, she demanded the roads be fixed at the earliest.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media platforms which showed the traffic police constables persuading her to stand up. Grabbing the eyeballs both on the road and online, she brought attention to an issue that has been bothering scores of motorists for at least over a year. According to the social media posts, the woman is from Anand Nagar in Nagole.

A flyover has been under construction in the area which is progressing at a snail’s pace, due to which the busy road underneath that connects Uppal crossroads and Medipally turned into a nightmare for commuters, local residents, and hawkers.

