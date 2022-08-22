Double delight for Parthiv at Leo Tennis Tournament

Winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: CH Satya Parthiv bagged top honours in U-12 and U-14 mixed events of the Leo Tennis Tournament held at the Leo Tennis Academy, Legala Sports, Lingampally, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Satya Parthiv defeated Sreyas 5-3 in the U-12 final. Later he downed PVSS Siddharth 5-2 in the U-14 summit clash to clinch the title.

Meanwhile, Rhea Jafri and Vedandya emerged champions in the U-8 and U-10 mixed categories respectively.

Results:

U-8: Mixed: Winner: Rhea Jafri, Runner-up: P Rachit Reddy;

U-10: Winner: Vedandya, Runner-up: Vedya;

U-12: Winner: CH Satya Parthiv, Runner-up: Sreyas;

U-14:Winner: CH Satya Parthiv, Runner-up: PVSS Siddharth;

U-16: Boys: Singles(Round Robin Format): Winner: S Sanjay, Runner-up: Daram Yashwanth;

Open Men’s Doubles (Round robin format): Winner: Lalu Yadav/Om, Runner-up: Raj Kumar Soyam/Mukesh Yadav;

Corporate 30 Men’s singles: Winner: Kalyan Vetcha, Runner-up: Shail Khadar Basha;

Corporate D0 Men’s doubles: Winner: Sagar/Srikanth, Runner-up: Sreekar/Srinivas.