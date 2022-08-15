Double delight for Raju in NVK Tennis Tournament

Published: Updated On - 07:43 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

IMPRESSIVE: Raju (second from right) with his winning trophies.

Hyderabad: Raju clinched twin titles – in men’s singles and doubles – of the NVK Tennis Tournament held at the NVK Sports Arena, Kondapur.

He defeated R Sandeep 7-5 in the singles final. Later, he paired with Aslam and crushed Tarun and S Sanjay 6-0 in the doubles final to emerge the champion.

Meanwhile in the U-14 boys singles, Harshil Yaddanapudi won the top honours and Koushik Reddy settled for second spot.

Results: Men’s singles: Raju bt R Sandeep 7-5; Doubles: Aslam/Raju bt Tarun/S Sanjay 6-0; U-14 Boys (Round Robin): Winner: Harshil Yaddanapudi, Runner-up: Koushik Reddy; U-12: Mixed event: Anvith Chamarthi bt K Bhuvan 6-2; U-10: Vihaan Mulukutla bt Anvith Chamarthi 6-4; U-8: Ashvath Chamarthi bt Rhea jafri 5-2.