By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: Double ISMART is the sequel to the blockbuster film ISMART Shankar from Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh. The film is going to be released on March 8, 2024. Today, the makers conducted a pooja ceremony for the film. The film’s shooting will commence on July 12, 2023.