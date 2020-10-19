DPS Mahendra Hills: Display of culture, traditions at Dasara fete

When students from different regions experience this joy of festivals, it truly enhances the Indian culture.

By | Published: 5:32 pm

Students of the pre-primary wing of Delhi Public School, Mahendra Hills celebrated Dasara during an online event conducted recently. Tiny-tots along with their mothers put up a spectacular show that showcased how the festival is celebrated in different States across the country.

Inspired by Principal Sunith Rao’s vision of inculcating values and traditions in children, the grand virtual celebration that highlighted the essence of the festival, will be etched in the minds of children forever. When students from different regions experience this joy of festivals, it truly enhances the Indian culture.

