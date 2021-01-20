DPS Mahendra Hills: Extended Sankranti festivities

Students took active part in Rangoli, pot decoration, kite making, Flower arrangement competitions to explore their talents.

Delhi Public School, Mahendra Hills (feeder school of DPS Nacharam) celebrated the festival of Makar Sankranti with joy and glee. A special online assembly was organised for children to celebrate the harvest festival together.

The programme began with the recitation of a sloka and lighting of the lamp. The significance of the four days, Bhogi, Makara Sankranthi, Kanuma, and Mukkanuma was explained by students. Various cultural programmes depicted the significance of Sankranthi, Gobbiyallu, Basavanna, Haridasu , Muthyala Muggullo .

Students took active part in Rangoli, pot decoration, kite making, Flower arrangement competitions to explore their talents. Principal Sunitha Rao, Headmistress Neetu Gupta Puri explained the students about the glory, rich heritage, culture and essence of the festival.

