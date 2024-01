Sankranthi holidays extended till January 20 in AP

Requests had been received from parents and teachers that the holidays be extended by an additional two days till Saturday, January 20, the order said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 08:27 AM

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday issued an order extending the Sankranthi holidays upto January 20.

