DPS Mahendra Hills: Kids go innovative at Tech Week

During this pandemic, technology became a useful source of information and learning for these tiny tots.

By | Published: 5:59 pm

Delhi Public School, Mahendra Hills (Feeder school of DPS Nacharam) conducted the Techno Week Celebrations from January 4 to 8. Students of class I and II participated in different activities programmed for the whole week.

During this pandemic, technology became a useful source of information and learning for these tiny tots.

Students took initiative on topic talks and performed many hands-on practices on different technologies. Guest Speaker was invited to impart knowledge to the young achievers.

The Computer department shared Assembly PPT’s to all the classes for the complete week to update the students with information, logical thinking and applications. Students of class I and II took part in competition in designing their favorite cartoon character using MS Paint.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .