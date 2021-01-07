DPS Nacharam: Good response to Yogasanas Championship

The four days of championships was a smooth sail with the guidance of school Chairman M Komariah and Principal Sunitha Rao.

The body benefits from movement and the mind benefits from prayer and stillness. This exactly is what yoga all about. Delhi Public School, Nacharam has organized the first-ever MK’s Yogasana Championship from December28-31, 2020, at Nacharam branch.

The four days of championships was a smooth sail with the guidance of school Chairman M Komariah and Principal Sunitha Rao. Meticulous planning of the event and executed by Shashank Bhushan, Physical Director and department heads – Vineel and Man Mohan.

The championship had 150 participants from 70 schools from 11 States across the country. Four days of championship had been a one of its kind journey for all the aspiring champions. The virtual valedictory ceremony was held on December 31, which began with traditional lamp lighting, followed by a dance performance by Akshita Madan of class IV.

An inspirational song by Surya Prakash of the PVA Department made the morning brighter. The Physical Director Shashank Bhushan, presented a report and a video with glimpses of the event.

Chief Guest Dr. Thiyagu Nagaraj motivated the young champions with his enlightening words. Principal Sunitha Rao declared the results and encouraged the participants to always believe in themselves and to move forward. The programme concluded with a note of gratitude by Vineel, HoD, PET Dept.

Winners list

Boys U 10-12: Kailash Vaibhav (PMS Hyderabad), P Deekshith Reddy (PMS Boduppal), Pranav Aditya Sunkara (TIME School, Kandlakoya).

Girls U 10-12: Ananya Mahesh Rane (DPS), Salavemula Tasleem (BVB, Pulivendula), Bejjala Dhurthi (Paradise High School, Karimnagar).

Boys U 12-14: K Shanmuka Sai Arun (Siddhartha Public School), Syed Bilal Shakeel Ali (Delhi School of Excellence, Hyderabad), Chennakeshavanaiu D (PMS, Hyderabad).

Girls U 12-14: Pratyusha Shyamali Gogoi (DPS, Digboi), Haasini M (Siddhartha Public School, Nalgonda), Sanjana Sunkara (TIME School, Kandlakoya).

Boys U 14-16: Nulakani Leela Madhava Rao (BVB, Tadepalligudem), Kuldeep Kumar Sen (St. Michaels School, Secunderabad), Hansak Banerjee (Siddhartha Public School).

Girls U 14-16: S Aashritha (Dilsukhnagar Public School), Akoju Lavanya (Dilsukhnagar Public School), Nandini Junjunoori (St. Michaels School, Old Alwal, Secunderabad).

