DPS Nacharam: Kids learn nuances of animal lives

Kids were involved in making crafts of the four stages of growth which added fun to the activity.

By | Published: 6:20 pm

The students of the pre-primary section of Delhi Public School, Nacharam, learnt about the lifecycle of a butterfly as part of project-based learning. Learning about the four stages of a butterfly life cycle was very interesting for kids.

Kids were involved in making crafts of the four stages of growth which added fun to the activity. This activity helped the children in traits ranging from creativity to new vocabulary. It tickled their curiosities and blossomed new love for learning. Learning about the butterfly life cycle was truly amazing for kids.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .