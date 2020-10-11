DPS Nacharam students shine at national-level tests

Ananya Eliza Varghese secured CLAT All India rank 658 (State rank 15) successfully got placement into NALSAR

Hyderabad: DPS Nacharam announced that many of its students have secured top ranks in various entrance tests at the national level and are set to make it to top institutions in various subjects. Accordingly, R Sumanth, a pass out from class twelve this year came out with flying colours in JEE Advanced. Ananya Eliza Varghese secured CLAT All India rank 658 (State rank 15) successfully got placement into NALSAR. Nandini got an AIR rank 97 in NIFT. This is followed by G Advaith with 97 percentile and Debopriya scored 96.8 percentile. Siddharth scored 99.25 percentile in paper II. Students also scored perfect subject scores in SAT. All these students are in the process of applying to esteemed colleges like IITs, NITs, IIIT and BITS for courses in Engineering, Architecture and Design.

The school said that it has laid a firm foundation to students over these years wherein K Akshay who scored an impressive all India JEE Rank of 50, Taha Adeel Mohammed qualified JEE advanced scored an All India rank of 531 who is also a proud KVPY SA, KVPY SX fellow, Y Sreeram Reddy and many more who passed secondary level from school scored amazing results. Principal Sunitha Rao lauded the success of the students and encouraged them to keep the DPS flag flying. Senior Vice-Principal Nandita Sunkara congratulated the students and wished them luck for their future endeavors.

The school has been encouraging students by providing them with various resources to make the right career and college choice. DPS Nacharam has an active Career guidance cell where students get ample guidance and plenty of opportunities to explore courses and college options.

The students expressed their gratitude to the school management and teachers for their relentless efforts in paving the way for their success. Advaith.G who got admission to UCLA with a SAT score of 1580 expressed that, “I was handling a lot of activities with ATL and US college applications plus IIT preparation. DPS supported my activities to effectively build my profile”. “My success mantra includes rigorous study plan, immense support from my school at all times, consistent effort throughout the year,” said R.Sumanth qualified JEE Advanced. Siddharth Padakanti ranked 343 in JEE Mains Paper 2 (B. Arch) added, “My preparation was aided by my school (DPS Nacharam)”. Sivani pursuing an honours degree in Economics at OP Jindal Global University also expressed gratitude to the school and the teachers there.

