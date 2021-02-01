DPS Nadergul : Science Week brings out the best in students

The school chairman and principal handed over the awards to the winners of various competitions conducted as part of the Science Week celebration.

Delhi public School-Nadergul organised Science Week (Gnyan Vignyan Sapthah) from January 18 to 23. The programme was intended to ignite young minds and to enhance the understanding and analysing of science concepts amongst the students and also to show the fun side of science.

Special assemblies were conducted in speaking skills, scriptwriting, time management. An inter-school radio jockey competition was held where children aired shows on many interesting topics like ‘Piezo electric materials’ and ‘Superheroes against superbugs’ in the name of ‘Gnyan ki Bathe’.

A quiz on science was organised for classes IX & X. The quizzing elicited an enthusiastic response from the participants. Taking the celebration as an opportunity budding young scientists from the school presented many captivating science projects and showcased their knowledge of science concepts.

To acknowledge the contribution of the scientists to the field and to give a tribute to the noble personalities, children enacted as scientists and depicted their models in the name of Inventor- Invention and I.

The school chairman and principal handed over the awards to the winners of various competitions conducted as part of the Science Week celebration.

