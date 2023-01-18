| Delhi Public School To Launch Its New Campus At Gmr Aerocity

Delhi Public School to launch its new campus at GMR Aerocity

The school will start functioning from the 2023-24 academic year. The campus is spread over 5 acres and is built in an area of about 2,50,000 sq.ft.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:42 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Delhi Public School (DPS) is all set to launch its new campus at GMR AeroCity Hyderabad in March 2023.

The new school has a 20:1 student-teacher ratio, more than 10 after-school clubs, 11 state-of-the-art laboratories, and 15 school buses plying across the city for students.

Along with the famous MS Dhoni Cricket Academy, the campus will also house Hyderabad Football Club Training Academy, Yama Skating Academy, Kabaddi, Kho Kho, Volleyball, Basketball, Taekwondo, Sandpit, Yoga, recreational and adventure activities.

“The focus of education should not be quenching the thirst for information but kindling the thirst for knowledge to make good human beings with skill and expertise. A good heart and a good head are always a formidable combination. But when you add a literate tongue then you have someone unbeatable,” said Mr. Malka Komaraiah, Chairman of DPS & Pallavi Group of Schools.