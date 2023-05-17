Hyderabad: A haven for coffee connoisseurs

From True Black Coffee and Third Wave Coffee to The Coffee Cup, coffee enthusiasts in Hyderabad can find solace in numerous cafés that offer exceptional brews.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 04:03 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s café scene has become quite upbeat. Many cafés that cropped up around the city offer a haven for coffee enthusiasts, providing a wide range of flavours, brewing techniques, and peaceful environments. Amidst the hustle and bustle of this city, coffee enthusiasts can find solace in numerous cafés that offer exceptional brews, a cosy ambience, and a unique coffee experience.

In this article, we’ll delve into some of the best cafés in Hyderabad, other than Starbucks, that are known for serving great coffee:

True Black Coffee

If you are looking for a perfectly brewed coffee in a cute mug, then this is where you should go. They also have aesthetic corners and minimalistic décor making the place look classy, elegant and chic at the same time. Apart from a wide range of coffees, that are hands down one of the best blends in the city, they have a good spread of food to accompany your choice of coffee.

Roastery Coffee House

This place in Banjara Hills was a bungalow before it turned into a coffee house. This café boasts a warm and inviting ambience, with the aroma of freshly roasted beans permeating the air. From its signature espresso-based drinks to unique blends and brewing methods, the café offers a range of options to cater to different tastes.

Third Wave Coffee

Whether you just started your coffee journey or you’re a seasoned coffee-lover, they have something for everyone to sip on. Their coffee is directly sourced from lush coffee farms nestled in the verdant foothills of Chikmagalur.

The Coffee Cup

Coffee Cup at Secunderabad brews some great coffee. With a rustic yet cosy interior, this café offers a variety of coffee blends – from classic espresso and cappuccinos to cold brews. This place ensures a delightful caffeine for all the coffee lovers.