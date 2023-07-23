Dr. GSR Trust distributes tricycles to PwDs in Kothagudem

07:20 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Kothagudem: Tricycles were distributed to persons with disabilities (PwDs) here on Sunday under the aegis of Dr. GSR Charitable Trust.

Trust chairman Dr. G Srinivasa Rao distributed tricycles to 10 needy persons selected from Kothagudem, Sujatha Nagar, Chunchupalli, Paloncha and Julurpad mandals by GSR Yuva Sena.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the distribution of tricycles and other assistive tools was a continuous process. Usually persons with physical disabilities were forced to depend on their family members to go out if they have any work and the tricycles were provided to address the issue.

The trust would also make efforts to provide assistance offered by different government schemes to the PwDs in Kothagudem Assembly constituency to help them live a better life, he added.