Puvvada tells officials to focus on sanitation in flood affected areas

To prevent spread of infectious diseases, medical camps have to be organised, Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar advised the district administration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:52 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala visited Godavari bathing ghats at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Kothagudem: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar asked officials to focus on sanitation in the flood affected villages as the flood level in river Godavari receding gradually. He held a review meeting with district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala, IGP S Chandrasekhar Reddy, special flood Officers Anudeep D, Krishna Aditya, Gautham Potru, SP Dr Vineeth G and other officials at ITC guest house at Sarapaka in the district on Saturday.

He advised the district administration not to relax as the flood level might rise due to incessant rains in upper catchment area of the river and release of flood water from upstream projects. To prevent spread of infectious diseases, medical camps have to be organised. All types of medicines, medical officers and staff should be made available at the camps. Garbage accumulated due to rains and floods should be removed and bleached from time to time. Oil balls and chemicals should be sprayed in the water-logged areas to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

Care must be taken to supply uninterrupted electricity and safe drinking good water.

Those who have already been evacuated from the low-lying areas should be told to remain in the rehabilitation centres until the flood subsided fully, Ajay Kumar said.

Later in the day Collector Dr. Ala visited flood prone areas in Aswapuram, Manugur and Burgampad and bathing ghats at Bhadrachalam to take stock of the flood situation. She revenue, panchayati raj and police officials to prevent boat travelling and fishing in the river.