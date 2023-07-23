Rains: Sanitation work intensified in flood-hit areas in Kothagudem

The water levels in river Godavari, which hovered around the first warning level of 43 feet on Saturday, have dropped below the first warning level on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Sanitation work intensified in flood-affected Bhadrachalam and other villages in Kothagudem district on Sunday.

Kothagudem: The water levels in river Godavari, which hovered around the first warning level of 43 feet for about five hours at the Bhadrachalam pushkar ghat on Saturday, have dropped below the first warning level on Sunday.

The water level, which was at 43.60 feet at 10 am with a discharge of 9.60 lakh cusecs, reached 43 feet at 2pm with a discharge of 9.32 lakh cusecs. After 2pm, the river flowed below the first warning level. District Collector Priyanka Ala has asked flood duty officers to be alert in view of the fluctuating water levels in the river. The officials were directed to be prepared to shift people from the catchment area prone to flooding, to rehabilitation centres in case of a further rise in water level.

Meanwhile, sanitation work was intensified in flood-affected areas in Bhadrachalam and surrounding villages. Workers were engaged to clean the drains, remove garbage and sprinkle bleaching powder in residential colonies.

On the other hand, Irrigation officials lifted 12 gates of the Taliperu project at Cherla to discharge 27,541 cusecs. The district remained dry on Sunday except for two mandals, Allapalli and Dammapet, which witnessed very light rainfall. Same was the situation in Khammam.

With the respite from rainfall, SCCL officials resumed coal production in opencast mines in Kothagudem, Yellandu and Manugur areas and were making efforts to reach the production target for the month.