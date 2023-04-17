Dr GSR Trust hosts Iftar party in Kothagudem

Prominent clerics of the town, the community leaders and thousands of Muslims took part in the party and offered special prayers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Dr. GST Trust chairman Dr. G Srinivas Rao distributed Ramzan gifts to Muslims in Kothagudem on Monday.

Kothagudem: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been promoting communal harmony in Telangana and has undertaken many welfare programmes for Muslims, Director Public Health Dr. G Srinivas Rao said.

As part of it, the State government was presenting gift packs to poor Muslims to celebrate Ramzan. The government has been implementing several schemes for the educational and economic development of the community members, he said.

He was was speaking at an iftar party hosted by the GSR Trust for Muslims in Kothagudem on Monday. Prominent clerics of the town, the community leaders and thousands of Muslims took part in the party and offered special prayers.

Ramzan gifts were distributed on behalf of the trust.

