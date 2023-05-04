Dr. GSR Trust launches membership drive in Kothagudem

The trust has prepared plans to form village committees after the ongoing membership enrollment was completed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Dr. GSR Trust chairman Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao.

Kothagudem: The Dr. GSR Charitable Trust has launched a membership drive to expand its service activities to grassroots level in the Kothagudem district.

The trust has prepared plans to form village committees after the ongoing membership enrollment was completed. The committees would serve to take the trust’s service activities to the remotest village, trust chairman Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao said.

An accident insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh would be extended to trust members in case of accidental death. Self employment activities, especially for housewives, have been planned under the aegis of the trust, he said in a statement here on Thursday.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao informed that a plan of action has been chalked out to involve young women and men who were interested in community service to undertake extensive service programs with the cooperation of the villagers for the benefit of the public in the district.

He called upon the youth, enthusiasts and experienced veterans at the village level to participate in this programme on a large scale and contribute their part to serve the community. Dr. GSR Trust was working in the fields of education, medicine and employment.