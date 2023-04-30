Kothagudem: Dr GSR Trust presents ‘Shramika Ratna’ awards to workers

As many as 100 workers who have rendered the best services in various fields were presented the awards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Dr. GSR Trust chairman Dr. G Srinivasa Rao presenting Shramika Shakthi awards to workers of different fields in Kothagudem on Sunday.

Kothagudem: There was a need to oppose the 12-hour shift being proposed by the Centre with its four labour codes that were detrimental to the working class, stated Dr. GSR Charitable Trust chairman, Director Public Health Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao.

He said the eight-hour workday movement was the main reason behind the inception of Labour Day to promote a schedule of eight hours for labour, eight hours for recreation and eight hours for rest. But the new labour codes were aimed to change that work regime.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao on behalf of Dr. GSR Charitable Trust presented ‘Shramika Shakthi Awards’ to workers of different fields commemorating International Workers’ Day that falls on May 1, at a ceremony here on Sunday.

As many as 100 workers who have rendered the best services in various fields were presented the awards. Apart from RTC, Singareni, KTPS, Nava Limited workers, workers of unorganised sector like mechanics, auto drivers, porters and construction workers were given the awards.