Dr Gurunadha Rao from Telangana to attend NCERT’s international conference

Mahabubabad: Senior physical science teacher and educational researcher Dr V Gurunadha Rao has been selected to participate in an international conference on “Integration of STEAM in School Education” to be held from February 26 to 28. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhopal, are jointly conducting the conference. Rao is the only teacher invited for this conference from Telangana State.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Rao said he will be presenting a research paper on “From Stem to Steam: Re-Envisioning and Strengthening the School Education” at the conference. Gurunadha Rao, who is presently working at Zilla Parishad Secondary School at Kambalapally in Mahabubabad mandal, has been appreciated by the officials of the department of education, teachers and students. He attended more than 90 national and international conferences and presented research papers.

The conferences were conducted by TIFR, Indian science Congress, GITAM University, JNTU, OU, IISER,KU, Annamalai University, Indian science communication congress,TISS, PCST, etc., He also published more than 50 articles in reputed national and international journals. Dr Rao obtained PhD degree from the Acharaya Nagarjuna University on ‘Student centred education in physical science’ and also submitted a thesis for another PhD on “PET-Nanocomposites” at the Dravidian University.

