Dr MCR HRD Institute bags SKOCH award

Instead of putting training programmes on hold, the Institute offered them through virtual mode during lockdown, said Harpreet Singh, director general (FAC), MCR HRD

By | Published: 7:36 pm

Hyderabad: Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana has won the SKOCH Governance Silver Award at the 68th SKOCH Summit for offering ‘Virtual Training Programmes despite Covid-19 scare’. Institute director general (FAC) and Principal Secretary to Telangana government Harpreet Singh received the award.

“When the entire nation was under lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic, well laid out plans went for a toss. The Institute also found itself on the horns of a dilemma – should it temporarily abandon its training programmes or convert the adversity into an opportunity,” Harpreet Singh said at the virtual panel discussion during the SKOCH Summit.

He said instead of putting the training programmes on hold, the Institute took a bold decision to offer them through virtual mode during the lockdown phase and the subsequent unlock phases.

“The Institute successfully rolled out 62 online training programmes and covered a staggering 10,000 officers not only from Telangana but also from across the country, right from the top to the lowest rungs of administrative hierarchy”, he said.

The impact of online training was as effective as that of conventional training, both in terms of continuous and long-lasting learning, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .