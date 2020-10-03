Dr Reddy’s launches generic drug

This product demonstrates that the company is actively expanding the breadth of its portfolio with a treatment for a rare disease, said Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Marc Kikuchi

By | Published: 8:18 pm

New Delhi: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Saturday said it has launched in the US market a generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride tablets that are used to bring down blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels in patients.

This product demonstrates that the company is actively expanding the breadth of its portfolio with a treatment for a rare disease, said Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Marc Kikuchi.

“We are pleased to provide financial support to patients by offering a co-pay card program for eligible patients, details will be available on our website,” Kikuchi said.

The Hyderabad-based company said its Sapropterin Dihydrochloride tablets in 100 mg strength were available in bottle count sizes of 120.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .