Dr Suneetha Nareddy presented Capital Foundation Award 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Hyderabad: For her contributions in infectious diseases control, Dr Suneetha Nareddy was presented Capital Foundation Award 2022 by the Chief Justice of India, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, at a program organised to commemorate the 108th birth anniversary of Justice VR Krishna lyer, organised by Capital Foundation Society and Justice Krishna Iyer Free Legal Aid Cell in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Dr Suneetha started the department of Infectious Diseases at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad and subsequently the Infectious Diseases Fellowship through National Board of Examinations. Her contributions during the Covid pandemic were commended by the state governments, a press release said.

She also worked as a liaison between private and public sector to improve the care of TB and drug resistant TB patients in Telangana.