International conference on cardiac interventions to be held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:26 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Hyderabad: To bridge the knowledge gap on latest advances in intricate cardiac interventions, a two-day Hyderabad Valves conference is being organised in the city from November 11 by Hyderabad Valves, an association of Interventional Cardiologists, and Apollo Hospitals.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, will inaugurate the conference, which is expected to be attended by nearly 400 delegates from India and countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, U.K, USA, Hungary and Bahrain.

Renowned cardiologists from India, US and Europe and other countries are among the faculty, who will share insights from their international exposure. Course Directors Dr. PC Rath, Head, Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals, and Dr. Manoj Agarwala, Director Cath Lab, Apollo Hospitals, among others will share the Indian perspective.