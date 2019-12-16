Draft electoral rolls of Hyderabad district out

By | Published: 9:57 pm

Hyderabad: Voters of Hyderabad district have been informed that as per the Revised Schedule of Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls, 2019 issued by the Election Commission of India, with reference to January 1, 2020 as qualifying, the Electoral Registration Officers of 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district have published the Draft Photo Electoral Rolls on December 16.

The draft electoral rolls have also been uploaded in the CEO’s website www.ceotelanoana.nic.in to facilitate the voters to verify their names. The voters were requested to verify their names in the draft electoral rolls available in the electoral registration offices or visit Chief Electoral Officer website or ECI website https://www,nvso.in/ and submit their claims and objections, if any, before January 15, 2020.

For further assistance, voters can contact Electoral Registration Officer of their Assembly constituency or Booth Level Officer of their polling station.

