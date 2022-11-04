Driver flees with ATM cash vehicle in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:32 AM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: The driver of a cash management company allegedly fled with the vehicle containing cash of Rs.31 lakh at Rajendranagar on Thursday.

However, the police recovered the vehicle which was found abandoned while the driver went missing with cash.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the company staff came to a bank ATM to refill the cash dispensing machine.

Police said when the four employees got down from the vehicle and went into the ATM to make arrangements for refilling, the driver Farooq (25) fled with the vehicle.

The police found the vehicle abandoned near Kismatpur bridge.