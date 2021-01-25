Drivers Day rally held in Karimnagar

About 200 drivers from Karimnagar depot-I&II participated in the rally held from bus stand to Telangana chowk

Karimnagar: On the occasion of Drivers Day, TSRTC drivers took out a rally in the town on Sunday. Karimnagar Regional Manager A Sridhar flagged off the rally at Karimnagar depot-I.

About 200 drivers from Karimnagar depot-I&II participated in the rally held from bus stand to Telangana chowk. On the occasion, RM Sridhar greeted the driver by giving rose flowers. He also greeted auto rickshaw and two wheeler drivers.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar appealed to the drivers to create a record by making the region as a zero accidents region by reducing accidents to zero.

Stating that drivers were the strength of RTC, RM said the corporation managed to gain the tag of safe journey only because of drivers. It would be continued in the future too, he said.

Town-I CI Vijay Kumar said that driving vehicles while talking on mobile phones and consuming liquor was crime.

On the occasion, RM felicitated eleven drivers who were continuing their service without accidents. While five drivers completed more than 30 years, three each completed more than 28 and 16 years of service without accidents.

Motor Vehicle Inspector Nagalaxmi, RTC divisional manager A Ravishankar Reddy, depot managers Arpitha (Karimnagar-I) and L Mallesham (Karimnagar-II) and others participated in the rally.

