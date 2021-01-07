Drug peddler detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

According to police, Murali (25) from Nagarkurnool had earlier worked as a driver for a reputed cab service in Hyderabad and eventually started drug peddling with his associates

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Thursday invoked Preventive Detention Act against K Murali, an alleged inter-state drug peddler. According to police, Murali (25) from Nagarkurnool had earlier worked as a driver for a reputed cab service in Hyderabad and eventually started drug peddling with his associates. He procured drug from Andhra and sold it to customers in several States. He was caught by the police at Abdullapurmet in June last year and 81kg of marijuana was seized from his possession. The PD Act order was executed on him at the Cherlapally Central Prison where he is currently lodged.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .