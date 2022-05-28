Drug peddler held, 63 LSD blots seized in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with the Malakpet police arrested a drug peddler and a consumer on Saturday and seized 63 LSD blots from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Hafeez Ramlan (27) of Bengaluru in Karnataka and K Ashok Kumar. Acting on information, the team nabbed Ramlan, a resident of Electronic City in Bengaluru when he came to the city and met Kumar.

“Kumar met Ramlan in a party at Bengaluru during his recent visit and struck a deal to buy LSD blots from him. Ramlan came to the city along with the drugs when he was nabbed at Malakpet,” said DCP HNEW, Gummi Chakravarthy.

