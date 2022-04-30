Drug peddler held, MDMA seized in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:04 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: A drug peddler from Kamareddy district, who procured narcotic substance from Rajasthan and sold it to customers in Hyderabad, was nabbed in a joint operation by the Cyberabad Special Operation Team and the Madhapur police, at Cyber Towers junction on Saturday.

Police seized 70 gm of MDMA (Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine) also known as ‘Ecstasy’ drug, a car and a mobile phone, from him.

While M.Veerendar alias Veeru (40), drug peddler from Bichukunda mandal was caught, two other suspects from Prathapghad of Rajasthan – Pradeep Sharma and Naresh Chowdhary – are absconding.

Madhapur DCP K.Shilpavalli said Veerendar, who was habituated to lavish life style came into contact with Pradeep Sharma, during one of his visits to Rajasthan. Through him, he learnt about the huge income in drug peddling as he supplied the psychotropic drug across Rajasthan. “Veerendar too decided to procure the narcotic substance from and smuggle it into Hyderabad and sell it here,” the DCP added.

Accordingly, he has been procuring MDMA from Pradeep Sharma for Rs.1,000 per gram and sold it to customers in the city for Rs.7,000 per gram.

The Cyberabad Police requested citizens to share drugs related information on the Dial 100 facility or Cyberabad Anti-Drug Abuse helpline number – 9492099100.