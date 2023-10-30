Hyderabad: Drug peddler held with Rs 2.2 crore worth marijuana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:15 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: Maheshwaram Special Operations Team (SOT) along with Ghatkesar police nabbed a person and seized 710 kgs of marijuana and an auto trolley, altogether worth Rs.2.2 crore on Sunday.

The arrested person is driver Subash Bishnoi (35) from Rajasthan. Due to financial constraints, he decided to take up drug peddling and came in contact with a drug peddler from Odisha.

Bishnoi was hired by a drug peddler for Rs.60, 000 per consignment for smuggling marijuana from Odisha to Hyderabad and Maharashtra, in his auto trolley. Earlier, he successfully delivered one consignment of about 500 kgs.

Again on October 24, Subash Bishnoi went to Navarangpur of Odisha and collected 710 kgs of marijuana from the unidentified drug supplier and concealed the load in his vehicle, which was specially modified with a secret cabin and was proceeding to Hyderabad to be sold here.

Following a tip-off, the police team intercepted the vehicle at Aushapur check post and nabbed Subash Bishnoi and seized the material from him.